Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Summer League

Week 1

W L

Let Er Rip 6 3

Horseshoes Great 5 4

Let’s Geaux 5 4

3 Guys & A Gal 4 5

Buffet Margaritaville 4 5

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 76.0 and Mary Guzdial 27.3; and (40’) Randy Giroir 51.7, Dwain Arceneaux 50.0 and Glenn Miller 46.3.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 55.0 and Guzdial 9.2; and (40’) Giroir 35.8, Arceneaux 33.3, Miller 25.8 and Travis Bourdier 25.8.

High scratch game: Gilmore 82, Giroir 59, Arceneaux 53, Dale Pearce 53, Rodney Fromenthal 51, Miller 51 and Bourdier 49.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 66, Giroir 43, Arceneaux 40, Miller 31 and Bourdier 31; and (one game) Gilmore 24, Giroir 16, Arceneaux 15, Miller 13 and Bourdier 12.

Most points one night: Gilmore 228, Giroir 155, Arceneaux 150, Miller 139 and Pearce 137.

Best won-loss record: Bryan Phoenix 3-0, Pearce 3-0, Miller 2-1, Fromenthal 2-1, Craig Rink 2-1, Guzdial 2-1, Travis Bourdier 2-1 and Tyler Bourdier 2-1.

Most points one night (team): Make Horseshoes Great Again 363 and 3 Guys & A Girl 352. Most ringers one night (team): Let’s Geaux 90 and Make Horseshoes Great Again 87.