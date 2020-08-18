Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers attend Welsh tournament

Several members of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association attended and placed in the Sid Plott Memorial Horseshoe Tournament Aug. 8 in Welsh.

The results of the tournament are:

Sid Plott Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

Welsh

Aug. 8

Class A

First place, Mary Begnaud, Lacassine, 5 wins-2 losses, 39.2 ringer percentage; second place, Ricky Richard, Church Point, 4-2, 43.6; and third place, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 3-3, 57.0.

With a 4-way tie, 40-shoe game results had Begnaud defeating Gilmore and Richard defeating Pat Pertuit of Marrero. Begnaud then defeated Richard to claim class title and Tournament Championship.

Class B

First, David Reed, Welsh, 5-0, 46.3; second, Rhonda Smith, Lake Charles, 4-1, 30.0; and third, Louis Gaudet, Lake Charles, 3-2, 26.3.

Class C

First, Dale Pearce, Bayou Vista, 4-1, 31.0; second, Larry Pertuit, Marrero, 3-2, 23.0; and third, Mack Thibodeaux, Lake Arthur, 2½-2½, 21.5.

Class D

First, Benita Williams, Sulphur, 5-0, 6.0; second, Ruby Navarre, Carlyss, 3½-1½, 4.5; and third, Mike Fonseca, River Ridge, 3-2, 11.0.