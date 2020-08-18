Class A winners in the Sid Plott Memorial Horseshoe Tournament in Welsh on Aug. 8 were Mary Begnaud of Lacassine, first; Ricky Richard of Church Point, second; and Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, third.
—The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Photos
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers attend Welsh tournament
Several members of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association attended and placed in the Sid Plott Memorial Horseshoe Tournament Aug. 8 in Welsh.
The results of the tournament are:
Sid Plott Memorial Horseshoe Tournament
Welsh
Aug. 8
Class A
First place, Mary Begnaud, Lacassine, 5 wins-2 losses, 39.2 ringer percentage; second place, Ricky Richard, Church Point, 4-2, 43.6; and third place, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 3-3, 57.0.
With a 4-way tie, 40-shoe game results had Begnaud defeating Gilmore and Richard defeating Pat Pertuit of Marrero. Begnaud then defeated Richard to claim class title and Tournament Championship.
Class B
First, David Reed, Welsh, 5-0, 46.3; second, Rhonda Smith, Lake Charles, 4-1, 30.0; and third, Louis Gaudet, Lake Charles, 3-2, 26.3.
Class C
First, Dale Pearce, Bayou Vista, 4-1, 31.0; second, Larry Pertuit, Marrero, 3-2, 23.0; and third, Mack Thibodeaux, Lake Arthur, 2½-2½, 21.5.
Class D
First, Benita Williams, Sulphur, 5-0, 6.0; second, Ruby Navarre, Carlyss, 3½-1½, 4.5; and third, Mike Fonseca, River Ridge, 3-2, 11.0.