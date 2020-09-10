Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Week 11 standings

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Summer League

Week 11

W L

Let’s Geaux 64.5 25.5

Buffet Margaritaville 58.5 31.5

Hrseshoes Grt Agn 51.5 38.5

3 Guys & A Gal 31.5 48.5

Let Er Rip 35.5 55

Summer League Champions: Let’s Geaux — Tyler Bourdier (Team Captain), Calvin Johnson, Craig Rink and Tim Gilmore.

High scratch point average: (30’) Gilmore 80.4, Johnson 41.8 and Mary Guzdial 24.4; and (40’) Clyde Landry 51.4, Randy Giroir 48.1 and Dwain Arceneaux 47.7.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 61.0, Johnson 19.9 and Guzdial 9.2; and (40’) Landry 30.1, Arceneaux 29.2 and Giroir 28.7.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 96, Johnson 54 and Guzdial 38; and (40’) Giroir 69, Landry 68 and Rodney Fromenthal 67.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 79, Landry 48, Glenn Miller 44 and Giroir 44; and (one game) Gilmore 30, Landry 20, Giroir 19, Arceneaux 18, Pearce 17 and Fromenthal 17.

Most points one night: Gilmore 257, Fromenthal 182, Landry 178, Giroir 178, Pearce 167 and Arceneaux 166.

High game over average: Fromenthal 27.3 and Guzdial 14.7.

High handicap game: Fromenthal 112, Giroir 108, Rhodes 105, Pearce 105, Gilmore 105, Bourdier 104 and Clay Canty 103.

Best won-loss record: Jim Guzdial 10-2, Bourdier 18-6, Landry 20-7, Canty 22-8 and Rink 17-7.

Most points one night – team: Make Horseshoes Great Again 480 and Let’s Geaux 461; and most ringers one night – team: Make Horseshoes Great Again 122 and Let’s Geaux 122.