Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association scores

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Fall League

Week 8

..........................W L

She’s Back........48 24

Need Ringers....39 33

Four Guys........30.5 41.5

Ringer Time.....26.5 45.5

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 80.4, Pat Pertuit 61.4 and Angela Percle 56.0; and (40’) Dale Pearce 48.6, Clyde Landry 47.0 and Dwain Arceneaux 45.9.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 61.1, Pertuit 37.9 and Percle 36; and (40’) Arceneaux 27.6, Pearce 27.5 and Glenn Miller 26.0.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 93, Pertuit 75 and Percle 69; and (40’) Landry 65, Pearce 64 and Arceneaux 63.

High handicap game: Pearce 106, Landry 105, Miller 104, Travis Bourdier 102, Bryan Phenix 102 and Gilmore 102.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 84, Percle 58 and Pertuit 55; and (one game) Gilmore 30, Pertuit 23, Percle 20, Landry 18 and Miller 17.

Most points one night: Gilmore 262, Pertuit 204, Percle 203, Pearce 175 and Arceneaux 166.

High game over average: Pearce 20.9 and Percle 9.3.

Best won-loss record: Gilmore 14-4, Pearce 14-7, Calvin Johnson 10-5, Phenix 8-4, Giroir 11-7 and Percle 11-7.

Most points one night (team): She’s Back 639 and Need Ringers 484; and most ringers one night (team): She’s Back 168 and Need Ringers 111.