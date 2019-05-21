Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association participates in Harahan Spring Fling

Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members participated in the Harahan Spring Fling March 30 in Waggaman. Class A winners were, from left, Tim Gilmore of Bayou Vista, class and tournament champion; Burnie Williams of Morgan City, second place; and Pat Pertuit of Marrero, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association members participated in the Harahan Spring Fling March 30 in Waggaman. Class B winners were, from left, A.J. Duplantier of New Orleans, first; Mike Fonseca of River Ridge, second; and Glen Caillouet of Raceland, third place. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)