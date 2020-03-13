Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association holds awards ceremony

The Sliders were the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Fall League champs. Team members are Calvin Johnson, Dwain Arceneaux and team captain Linda Dodson. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Cornholes was the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association 2019 Spring League Champion. Team members are Jimmy Percle and team captain Clyde Landry. Not pictured is Bryan Phenix. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2019 Fall League awards were given to Calvin Johnson, Glen Miller, Clyde Landry, Linda Dodson and Tim Gilmore. Not pictured are Bryan Phenix and Karl Vaugh. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Spring League awards were presented to the following members: Tyler Bourdier, Calvin Johnson, Tim Gilmore and Clyde Landry. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association 2019 award winners were Dwain Arceneaux, 40-foot Sportsman of the Year; Calvin Johnson, 30-foot Sportsman of the Year; Clyde Landry and Hilton Rhodes, 40-foot Players of the Year; and Tim Gilmore, 30-foot Player of the Year. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association 2019 City Singles award winners were Al Dodson, Singles City champion; Tim Gilmore, Singles second place runner up; Karl Vaugh, third in Class B and Travis Bourdier, 2nd in Class B. Not pictured are Clay Canty, first in Class B, and Burnie Williams, third in Class A. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 2019 City Champs were Al Dodson, Singles City Champion; and Tim Gilmore and Jimmy Percle, who won the doubles division. (Submitted Photo/Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)