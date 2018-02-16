The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association distributed its yearly awards at its banquet in January. Award winners were Tim Gilmore, 30-foot Player of the Year and Male Sportsman; Travis Bourdier, Male Most Improved; Linda Dodson, Female Most Improved; Tyler Bourdier, Junior Player of the Year; and Calvin Johnson, Rookie of the Year. Not pictured is Sue Williams, Female Sportsman of the Year. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 40-foot Player of the Year is Randy Giroir. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's 30-foot Player of the Year is Tim Gilmore. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association's Fall League Awards were Al Dodson, 30-foot high average, 30-foot high scratch game, Best-Won Loss Record, tie High Ringer Game; Dudley Michel, 30-foot High Ringer percentage, tie High Ringer Game; and Angela Percle, 30-foot High Points Over Average. Not pictured is Glen Miller, 40-foot High Scratch Game, High Ringer Game, High Handicap Game, High Game over Average. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
The 2017 Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Sponsor of the Year is DaT Sauce. Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association Publicity Chairman Tim Gilmore, left, presents the award to DaT Sauce's Melinda Gray. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association)
Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association awards
(Photos above)