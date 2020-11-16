Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Fall League

Week 9

...........................W L

She’s Back........52.5 28.5

Need Ringers....43.5 37.5

Four Guys........37.5 43.5

Ringer Time....28.5 52.5

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 80.2, Pat Pertuit 61.7 and Angela Percle 55.8; and (40’) Dale Pearce 47.8, Clyde Landry 47.0 and Randy Giroir 45.7.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 60.8, Pertuit 39.3 and Percle 35.8; and (40’) Pearce 27.3, Glenn Miller 26.9 and Giroir 25.1.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 93, Pertuit 75 and Percle 69; and (40’) Landry 65, Pearce 64 and Dwain Arceneaux 63.

High handicap game: Pearce 106, Landry 105, Miller 104, Arceneaux 104, Travis Bourdier 102, Bryan Phenix 102 and Gilmore 102.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 84, Percle 58 and Pertuit 55; and (one game) Gilmore 30, Pertuit 23, Percle 20, Landry 18 and Miller 17.

Most points one night: Gilmore 262, Pertuit 204, Percle 203, Pearce 175 and Arceneaux 166; and high game over average: Pearce 20.9 and Pertuit 9.6.

Best won-loss record: Gilmore 15-6, Percle 14-7, Pearce 16-8, Calvin Johnson 10-5 and Phenix 8-4.

Most points one night (team) team: She’s Back 639 and Need Ringers 484; and most ringers one night (team): She’s Back 168 and Need Ringers 111.