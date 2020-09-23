Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers

Fall League

Week 2

.........................W L

She’s Back.......13 5

Need Ringers...12.5 5.5

Four Guys..........8 10

Ringer Time......2.5 15.5

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 80.4, Pat Pertuit 60.3 and Angela Percle 53.3; and (40’) Clyde Landry 51.4, Randy Giroir 48.1 and Dwain Arceneaux 47.7.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 61.7, Pertuit 40.8 and Percle 38.3; and (40’) Giroir 32.1, Arceneaux 26.3 and Glenn Miller 25.8.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 91, Pertuit 75 and Percle 67; and (40’) Miller 58, Giroir 54 and Arceneaux 51.

High handicap game: Travis Bourdier 102, Miller 100, Gilmore 100, Giroir 92 and Bryan Phenix 90.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 84, Pertuit 49 and Percle 46; and (one game) Gilmore 30, Pertuit 23, Percle 20, Giroir 16, Arceneaux 15 and Miller 15.

Most points one night: Gilmore 262, Pertuit 181, Percle 160, Giroir 148 and Arceneaux 138.

High game over average: Bourdier 18.1.

Best won-loss record: Phenix 3-0, Pearce 3-0, Pearce 5-1, Giroir 4.5-1.5, Calvin Johnson 3-2, Craig Rink 3-2, Gilmore 3-2 and Percle 2-1.

Most points one night (team): She’s Back 498 and Need Ringers 357; most ringers one night (team): She’s Back 143 and Need Ringers 91.