Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers

Summer League

Week 4

............................................W........L

Let’s Geaux......................26.5......9.5

Horseshoes Grt Agn........20.6.....16.0

Buffet Margaritaville.........19.5.....16.5

Let Er Rip..........................17 ......19

3 Guys & A Gal.................14........22

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 80.0, Calvin Johnson 42.8 and Mary Guzdial 23.2; and (40’) Clyde Landry 51.0, Randy Giroir 49.9 and Dwain Arceneaux 47.1.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 60.3, Johnson 20.8 and Guzdiual 7.9; and (40’) Landry 31.1, Giroir 30.3 and Arceneaux 28.5.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 89, Johnston 54 and Guzdial 34; and (40’) Landry 67, Dale Pearce 62 and Giroir 61.

Most ringers: (one night) Gilmore 79, Giroir 43, Arceneaux 40 and Landry 40; and (one game) Gilmore 28, Landry 20, Giroir 17, Arceneaux 15, Miller 15 and Pearce 15.

Most points one night: Gilmore 257, Landry 169, Giroir 159, Johnson 153 and Arceneaux 150.

High game over average: Hilton Rhodes 14.0.

Best won-loss record: Tyler Bourdier 8-1, Gilmore 6.5-2.5, Landry 6-3, Johnson 6-3, Craig Rink 6-3, Jim Guzdial 4-2 and Bryan Phenix 4-2.

Most points one night (team) 3 Guys & A Gal 438 and Let’s Geaux 431; and most ringers one night (team): Let’s Geaux 117 and 3 Guys & A Gal 102.