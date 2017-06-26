The Sartwell Team won first place in the Championship Flight of the Bayou Gardens Fellowship Tournament held June 3 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event benefits free masonry. The Sartwell Team combined to shoot a 56. From left are tournament official Kimball Bonner and team members Lanny Martin, Banning Ohlin, Casey Crappell and Rick Sartwell. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Burton Lirette, center, won the Closest to the Pin award during the Bayou Gardens Fellowship Tournament June 3. With him are tournament official Kimball Bonner, left, and Dixie Golf representative Brad LeBlanc. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Gary Stansbury, left, was the long drive winner at the Bayou Gardens Fellowship Tournament June 3 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. He accepts his awards from tournament official Kimball Bonner, center, and Dixon Golf Rep Brad LeBlanc. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Trap Cadillac Chevrolet won first place in the first flight at the Bayou Gardens Fellowship Tournament June 3 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. John Lirette, right, represents the team, which scored a 60. With him is tournament official Kimball Bonner. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Bayou Gardens Fellowship Tournament
(Photos above)