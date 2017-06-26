The Sartwell Team won first place in the Championship Flight of the Bayou Gardens Fellowship Tournament held June 3 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event benefits free masonry. The Sartwell Team combined to shoot a 56. From left are tournament official Kimball Bonner and team members Lanny Martin, Banning Ohlin, Casey Crappell and Rick Sartwell. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)