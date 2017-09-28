The first tournament of the Atchafalaya Redfish Series recently was held Saturday out of the Berwick Boat Landing. Above, from left, is first-place finisher Jerome Plaisance, who is presented his award by tournament founder Ryan Percle. Not pictured is Plaisance's fishing partner, Eric Thomas. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ryan Percle)
Second-place finishers in the Atchafalaya Redfish Series tournament Saturday were Cory Toups and Dylan Vaughn. From left are tournament founder Jerome Plaisance, Toups, tournament founder Ryan Percle and Vaughn. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ryan Percle)
Third-place finishers in the first turnament of the Atchafalaya Redfish Series were Bradley Matte and Stephen Raynal. From left are tournament founder Jerome Plaisance, Matte, tournament founder Ryan Percle and Raynal. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ryan Percle)
The big fish category winner at the first tournament of the Atchafalaya Redfish Series ended in a tie as the team of Duane Carrier and Ronnie Adams tied the team of Ryan Percle and Seth Percle for the honor. From left are tournament founder Jerome Plaisance, Carrier, Adams, Ryan Percle and Seth Percle. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Ryan Percle)
Atchafalaya Redfish Tournament Series results
(Photos above)