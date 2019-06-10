David Levingston, right, repeated as the Players Champion for the third year in a row after shooting a combined 137 (70-67). Jacob Dubois finished second, firing a 144 (70-74). Presenting Levingston his award is Atchafalaya Director of Golf Ed Selser. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Doug Streety, right, was the low net winner in the Players division of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Championship. Atchafalaya Director of Golf Ed Selser presents him his award. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Charles Mayea, right, won the low-gross award in the Senior division of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Championship. Presenting him his award is Atchafalaya Director of Golf Ed Selser. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Joey Galloway, right, won the low net award in the Senior division at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Championship. Presenting him his award is Atchafalaya Director of Golf Ed Selser. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Glenn Jumonville, right, won the first gross in the Super Seniors division of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Championship. Presenting him his award is Atchafalaya Director of Golf Ed Selser. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Gary Stansbury, right, won first net in the Super Seniors Division of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild
Championship. Presenting him his award is Atchafalaya Director of Golf Ed Selser. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Championship results
The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Championship was played in March at the course near Patterson. The event, open to annual pass holders, featured a 36-hole stroke play tournament in three divisions: Players, Senior (50-plus) and Super Senior (60-plus). Below are the results.