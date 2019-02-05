Atchafalaya Golf Association Super Bowl Shamble winners

The Atchafalaya Golf Association conducted its first event of the year, the Super Bowl Shamble, Saturday at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The event involved three-player teams, randomly drawn, playing a shamble format and recording the best one score on 12 holes and the best two scores on six holes. Tournaments will be planned regularly throughout the season, and players earn points toward eligibility in the year-ending Atchafalaya Golf Association Cup.