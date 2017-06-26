The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Stableford Tournament June 10 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson where players earned points and compared them to their quota. Ronnie Joseph, left, won the event with a plus8 total. With him is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Stableford Tournament June 10 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson where players earned points and compared them to their quota. Ronnie Joseph, left, won the event with a plus8 total. With him is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Third-place at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament June 8 was shared by four golfers. Grant Garber, Guy Bonenfant, Doug Streety and Rudy Sparks each finished with plus-4 totals. From left are Atchafalaya Golf Association tournament official David Levingston, Garber, Bonenfant, Streety and Sparks. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston, left, congratulates Jason Louviere for winning Closest to the Pin on hole No. 7 during the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament June 8 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Levingston won Closest to the Pin on hole No. 15. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association Stableford Tournament
Photos above