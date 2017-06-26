Atchafalaya Golf Association Stableford Tournament

The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Stableford Tournament June 10 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson where players earned points and compared them to their quota. Ronnie Joseph, left, won the event with a plus8 total. With him is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)