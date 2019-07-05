The challenge's winner was Mike Kapp, left, who shot a 2-under par 52. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Maurice Guidry, left, won the 1st Flight with a 57. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Gary Stansbury, left, won the 2nd Flight with a 66. He is congratulated by tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Ira Patureau, left, placed second in the Championship Flight with an even par 54. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

John Provost, left, finished second in 1st Flight with a 59. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Rudy Sparks, left, placed second in the 2nd Flight with a 67. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Closest-to-the-hole winners Jason Louviere, left, and Jeremy Hebert, right, are congratulated by tournament official David Burch. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Atchafalaya Golf Association Par 3 Challenge winners

Fri, 07/05/2019 - 8:57pm

The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its annual tournament Sunday, setting up every hole as a par 3. The format was flighted individual stroke play. Below are the winners.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019