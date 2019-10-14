The first-place net winner was Jacob Marcell and Charles Mayea, who had a score of 127. Atchafalaya Golf Association President David Levingston, center, presents Marcell and Mayea with their prize. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
First-place gross winners in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's annual Fourball Tournament were Josh Fullilove and Jack Lee. The duo, which combined to shoot a 130, receive their
prize from Atchafalaya Golf Association President David Levingston, center. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
David Thibodaux and Rudy Sparks were the second-place net winners of the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball Tournament, scoring a 128. The pair receives their prize from Atchafalaya Golf Association President David Levingston, center. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
The third-place net winners of the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball Tournament were Mike Kapp and Brandon Brown, The duo receives their prize from Atchafalaya Golf Association President David Levingston, center. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association hosts annual Fourball tournament
The annual Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball Tournament, the group's final event of the year, was held Sept. 14-15 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Players earned points to qualify for the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Cup event. Below are the winners.