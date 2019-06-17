Chadd Dubois, left, won the tournament with a plus-10. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Briant Dozar, left, won second place after firing a plus-9. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Koby Percle, right, placed third in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament, scoring a plus-8. He receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

David Levingston, right, placed fourth in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament, scoring a plus-6. Levingston receives his award from Koby Percle. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

A.J. Cannata, left, placed fifth in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament with a plus-6. Cannata receives his award from tournament official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Atchafalaya Golf Association holds Stableford Tournament

Mon, 06/17/2019 - 6:18pm

The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Stableford Tournament in late March at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Below are the winners.

