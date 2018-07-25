The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Stableford Tournament June 24 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Rob Radtke, right, won the event with a plus-7. With him is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Bill Marin, right, finished second at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament June 24, shooting a plus-6. He had the tournament's best gross score, firing a 71. With him is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Mike Beadle, right, finished third at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament with a plus- 3. With him is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Bob Radtke, right, finished tied for fourth in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament with a plus-2. With Radtke is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Jim Phelps, right, finished tied for fourth in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament with a plus-2. With Phelps is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association holds Stableford Tournament
