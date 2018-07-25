The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Stableford Tournament June 24 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Rob Radtke, right, won the event with a plus-7. With him is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Bill Marin, right, finished second at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament June 24, shooting a plus-6. He had the tournament's best gross score, firing a 71. With him is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Mike Beadle, right, finished third at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament with a plus- 3. With him is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Bob Radtke, right, finished tied for fourth in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament with a plus-2. With Radtke is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Jim Phelps, right, finished tied for fourth in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Stableford Tournament with a plus-2. With Phelps is the Atchafalaya Golf Association's David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Atchafalaya Golf Association holds Stableford Tournament

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 11:48am

The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Stableford Tournament June 24 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018