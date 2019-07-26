Atchafalaya Golf Association holds Member-Guest Tournament

Glenn Jumonville and Mike Beadle were the winning team in Saturday's Atchafalaya Golf Association Member-Guest Tournament, which was held at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The duo shot a 12 under par total of 132. With Jumonville and Beadle is tournament official Jacob Dubois, center. (Submitted Photo/The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)