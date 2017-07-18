The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Member-Guest Tournament Saturday. The team of Bill Marin, left, and Brian Purpera, right, finished second with a score of 139. They are congratulated by tournament official Doug Streety. The format was the total of the two net scores. The winning team was Maurice Guidry and Glenn Stockstill with a score of 134. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Member-Guest Tournament Saturday. The teams of Glenn Jumonville and Gippy LaCoste (not pictured) and Cecil Harris and Les O'Neal tied for third with a score of 141. They are presented their prizes by tournament official Doug Streety. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Atchafalaya Golf Association holds Member-Guest Tournament

Tue, 07/18/2017 - 1:47pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photo above)

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017