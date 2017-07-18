Atchafalaya Golf Association holds Member-Guest Tournament

The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Member-Guest Tournament Saturday. The team of Bill Marin, left, and Brian Purpera, right, finished second with a score of 139. They are congratulated by tournament official Doug Streety. The format was the total of the two net scores. The winning team was Maurice Guidry and Glenn Stockstill with a score of 134. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)