The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its year-ending annual cup matches this weekend. Captains were Glenn Jumonville and Bill Marin. Team Jumonville beat Team Marin by a score of 32-22. Members of the winning team are, front row from left, Carl Anderson, Glenn Jumonville, Gippy LaCoste and David Levingston. On the second row are Rudy Sparks, David Burch and M. Mopi. On the back row are Bret Sparks, David Thibodaux, Jacob Marcell, Guy Bonenfant and Nolan Dumas. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya Golf Association)

Guy Bonenfant, playing for Team Jumonville in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's year-ending cup matches this past weekend, scored an eagle 2 on Hole 9 by hitting a 6 iron in the cup from 148 yards. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Atchafalaya Golf Association holds its annual year-ending cup matches

Thu, 10/12/2017 - 5:19pm Geoffrey Stoute

(Photos below)

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017