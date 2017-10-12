Atchafalaya Golf Association holds its annual year-ending cup matches

The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its year-ending annual cup matches this weekend. Captains were Glenn Jumonville and Bill Marin. Team Jumonville beat Team Marin by a score of 32-22. Members of the winning team are, front row from left, Carl Anderson, Glenn Jumonville, Gippy LaCoste and David Levingston. On the second row are Rudy Sparks, David Burch and M. Mopi. On the back row are Bret Sparks, David Thibodaux, Jacob Marcell, Guy Bonenfant and Nolan Dumas. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya Golf Association)