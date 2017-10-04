The Atchafalaya Golf Association hosted its fourball tournament in September at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Ricky Granger and Fabian LeMaire won 1st Net with a (64-58) 122. Presenting them their awards is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Rob Radtke, center, congratulates Andy Lange and David Levingston for winning 1st Gross with a (62-60) 122. at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball Tournament in September. Levingston shot a 64 on his own ball. The format was the better ball of the two players. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Corey Hullin and Bryan Saunier scored a 123 to capture 2nd Net at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball tournament in September. Presenting them their award is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Levingston, center, congratulates Grant Arceneaux and Carl Anderson for a two-day total of 126 and 3rd Place Net during the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball tournament in September. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Atchafalaya Golf Association Fourball winners
(Photos below)