Atchafalaya Golf Association Fourball winners

Rob Radtke, center, congratulates Andy Lange and David Levingston for winning 1st Gross with a (62-60) 122. at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Fourball Tournament in September. Levingston shot a 64 on his own ball. The format was the better ball of the two players. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)