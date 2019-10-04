Ascension Cathoic defeats CCHS, 33-14

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs needed just three plays to score their first touchdown Thursday night in a nondistrict contests against Central Catholic.

While not all offensive drives went that quickly, that initial drive was a sign of things to come in terms of scoring success as Ascension Catholic topped Central Catholic 33-14.

Ascension Catholic (4-0) scored on three of its four first-half drives for a 20-7 halftime lead. For the game, the Bulldogs scored on five of its eight offensive possessions.

While Ascension Catholic had more success scoring the football, Central Catholic (1-3) threatened on its first drive of the game as the Eagles moved the ball 41 yards on 12 plays utilizing the running of Davidyione Bias and the passing of Ryan Miller.

However, the drive ended on a fourth-down-and-18 play as Miller, who started the game 3-for-3 passing, was intercepted on a ball that was tipped near the end zone. The interception was returned near midfield, and a personal foul penalty on Central Catholic added 15 more yards for an Ascension Catholic first down at the Eagles' 36.

From there, the Bulldogs needed three plays -- all runs by Jai Williams -- to reach the end zone. Williams capped the drive with a 7-yard run with 6:04 remaining in the first quarter. The point-after attempt was good for a 7-0 Ascension Catholic lead.

Ascension Catholic extended its lead to 13-0 on its next drive, which was capped by an 18-yard run by Williams with 10:41 remaining in the second quarter.

Central Catholic responded on its next possession, a lengthy drive that concluded with Bias' two-yard run with 4:01 remaining in the first half. Adlai Urbina's extra point was good to cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 13-7.

However, Ascension Catholic responded quickly as the Bulldogs needed just two plays to reach the end zone. The score came on a 50-yard pass off a trick play from quarterback Bryce Leonard to Demonte Harry with 3:36 remaining in the half. The extra point was good for a 20-7 Bulldog advantage.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first two possession of the second half as Williams reached the end zone on a 27-yard run with 9:53 remaining in the third quarter for a 26-7 lead, while Leonard connected with J'Mond Tapp on a 78-yard touchdown pass play on the Bulldogs' next drive with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter. The extra point was good for a 33-7 Ascension Catholic lead.

Central Catholic's final touchdown came on its next drive, a 12-play possession capped by Kye Morgel's 13-yard run with 9:01 remaining in the ballgame. Urbina's extra point was good for the final margin.

Central Catholic will begin District 8-1A play Thursday as the Eagles travel to face Centerville.

Additional reporting by KBZE 105.9 FM.