Area teams compete on baseball field in 7- and 8-year-old action

St. Mary Central's Dominic Lipari gets past the attempted tag by Morgan City second baseman Ryan Valentine during Sunday's 7- and 8-year-old All-Star contest at the District 3-AA Dixie Youth Tournament at Complex Park in Morgan City. Morgan City finished the weekend 1-2, while St. Mary Central finished 2-1. Morgan City will return to action today at 6:45 p.m. when it faces Patterson, while St. Mary Central will meet Franklin Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)