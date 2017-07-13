All-stars baseball teams will begin regional play Friday

Four Tri-City Area All-Star baseball teams — two each in the 10-year-old and 12-year-old divisions — will continue postseason play beginning Friday in regional action in north Louisiana. In 10-year-old action, District 3 champion Patterson will travel to Ruston for the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional, while District 3 runner-up Morgan City will make the road trip to West Monroe for the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Regional.

Meanwhile, in 12-year-old action, District 3 champion St. Mary Central will travel to Ruston to participate in the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional, while District 3 runner-up Morgan City will travel to West Monroe to participate in the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Regional.

The tournaments in each age group will continue through Tuesday. The winners of each regional in the 10-year-old division will play each other for the state championship in a best, two-of-three series beginning July 21 in Alexandria, while the winners of the 12-year-old regionals also will meet for the state championship in a best, two-of-three series, also beginning July 21 in Alexandria.

St. Mary Central 12s

The St. Mary Central 12-year-old All-Stars will continue postseason play in Ruston at the South Regional where it will meet host Union Parish in a 1 p.m. contest Friday.

The winner of the St. Mary Central-Union Parish game will meet the winner of the contest between Loranger and District 8 runner-up (Alexandria-Pineville area) Saturday at 5 p.m., while the losers of the two first-round games will meet Saturday at 1 p.m.

St. Mary Central cruised through the District 3 tournament, outscoring opponents a combined 37-1 en route to the district title. St. Mary Central finished 3-0 as it defeated Morgan City, 17-0; Thibodaux, 10-0; and Franklin, 10-1.

Team members are Rhett Ratcliff, Dawson Richard, Hayden R o b i n s o n , J u d e Guarisco, Jayden Milton, Aaron Askew, Zack Gonzales, Luke Thomas, Brett Bearb, Zane Griffin, Evan White and Rhett Thomas. The team is led by head coach Ronnie Ratcliff and assistant coaches Joey Richard and Scott Thomas.

Other teams in the South Regional are Rayville, Girard, Springhill and Ville Platte.

Morgan City 12s

The Morgan City 12-year-old All-Stars will continue postseason play in West Monroe at the North Regional where it will face Little Farms (New Orleans/ Harahan area) in a 5:30 p.m. contest.

The Morgan City-Little Farms winner will meet the winner of the Minden-Gonzales Nationals game Saturday at 7 p.m., while the losers from the two first-round games will play Saturday at 3 p.m.

Morgan City finished 2-1 at the District 3 Majors Tournament as it bounced back from a 17-0 defeat to St. Mary Central in its opener to defeat Franklin, 7-5, and Thibodaux, 15-3.

Morgan City team members are Dominic C a s e , J a m e s Richardson, Caleb O’con, Drew Miller, Ben Miller, Brennan Sauce, Blake Peterson, Dylan Duval, Anibal Quinones, Angelo Viscardi, Karson Nelson and Bryson Dupuy. The team is led by head coach Mike Nelson and assistant coaches Tommy Duval and Glen Peterson.

Other teams in the North Regional include the District 8 champion, host West Monroe, West Carroll and Mamou.

Patterson 10s

The Patterson 10-year-old All-Stars will continue postseason play Friday when it faces the Monroe Americans at 1 p.m. in the Louisiana Dixie Youth South Regional in Ruston.

The Patterson-Monroe Americans winner will meet the Pineville-Ruston winner in second-round action Saturday at 5 p.m., while the losers of the two first-round games will play Saturday at 1 p.m.

Patterson won the District 3 title after finishing 4-0 in tournament play. The squad outscored opponents by a combined 43-4 margin. Patterson defeated St. Mary Central, 9-0; F r a n k l i n , 1 7 - 2 ; Thibodaux, 13-0; and Morgan City, 4-2.

Members of the Patterson 10-year-old all-stars are Hayden Rebardi, Zach Landry, Landon Bernadou, Braden Mouton, Holden Leblanc, Parker Jennings, Drew Dinger, VJ Byrd, Landon Lipari, Brylon Jennings and Dylan Richard. The team is led by coaches Willis Dore, Vinnie Byrd and Brett Dore.

Other teams in the south regional include Gonzales Nationals, Westwego, Blanchard and Ville Platte.

Morgan City 10s

The Morgan City 10-year-old All-Stars will continue postseason play Friday at 1 p.m. when it faces Haughton in first-round action at the Louisiana Dixie Youth North Regional Tournament in West Monroe.

The Morgan City-Haughton winner will meet the winner of the West Carroll-Gonzales American winner Saturday at 5 p.m., while the losers of the two first-round games will play Saturday at 1 p.m.

Morgan City finished 3-1 in district play as the squad outscored opponents 44-7. Morgan City defeated St. Mary Central, 5-3, and after falling to Patterson, 4-2, the squad bounced back with wins against Thibodaux, 16-0, and Franklin, 21-0.

The Morgan City team members are Benjamin Case, Landon Aucoin, Gregory Hamer, Bodie Hoffpauir, Shamus LaCoste, Brandon Cordero, Bryce Solar, Carter Whipple, Kyle Stansbury, Roderick Bennett and Thomas Mancuso. The team is led by head coach James Stansbury and assistant coaches Heath Hoffpauir and Andrew Mancuso.

Other teams in the north regional include Alexandria, Oakdale, Girard and West Monroe.