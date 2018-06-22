All-Star baseball tournament action to begin locally Friday

The Tri-City area will host the Cal Ripken State Baseball Tournament for ages 6U-8U this weekend along with two district tournaments.

At Kemper Williams Park, the Cal Ripken State Tournaments for ages 6U, 7U and 8U will begin Friday and conclude Sunday.

Patterson will compete in 6U and 8U action.

In 6U, the local squad will meet Madisonville White Friday at 6 p.m., with the winner facing Madisonville Red at 8 p.m. Friday.

The loser will face the loser of the Madisonville Blue/Pierre Part-Kentwood contest Saturday at noon.

Other teams in the 6U bracket are Pierre Part, Kentwood and Madisonville Blue.

In 8U action, the bracket is split between American and National divisions. Patterson will compete in the National Division where it will meet St. Charles Friday at 8 p.m. The loser of the Patterson-St. Charles game will meet the loser of the Kentwood-West Feliciana first-round contest, while the winner of the St. Charles-Patterson game will meet the Kentwood-West Feliciana winner Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Other teams in the 8U National Division are Pierre Part, Madisonville Red and St. James.

Also in Patterson, the Cal Ripken 13U and 15U district tournaments, which were rained out in Madisonville last weekend, will be held this weekend at Kemper Williams Park. Patterson had a 15U team.

Meanwhile at the Bayou Vista Community Center, St. Mary Central will host the Dixie Youth District 3-AA Tournament, beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday.

Morgan City, St. Mary Central, Franklin and Thibodaux will compete.

Action will begin Friday when St. Mary Central meets Thibodaux at 5:30 p.m., following by Franklin meeting Morgan City at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s local game will feature a 4:30 p.m. contest between St. Mary Central and Morgan City.

Sunday, Franklin will meet St. Mary Central at 2 p.m., while Thibodaux and Morgan City square off at 3:30 p.m.