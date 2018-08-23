AGA Trifecta winners

The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Trifecta Sunday at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Jacob Marcel, left, won first place. With him is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Burch. The Atchafalaya Golf Association was formed to promote golf events at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild. For more information on joining, contact Rob Radtke at atchafalayagolfassociation@gmail.com. The next AGA Tournament is the Match Play during Labor Day weekend. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)