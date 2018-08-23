The Atchafalaya Golf Association held its Trifecta Sunday at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Jacob Marcel, left, won first place. With him is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Burch. The Atchafalaya Golf Association was formed to promote golf events at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild. For more information on joining, contact Rob Radtke at atchafalayagolfassociation@gmail.com. The next AGA Tournament is the Match Play during Labor Day weekend. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Glen Jumonville, right, took second place at the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Trifecta at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Sunday. With him is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Burch. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

Bob Radtke, right, placed third in the Atchafalaya Golf Association's Trifecta at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild Sunday. With him is Atchafalaya Golf Association official David Burch. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)

AGA Trifecta winners

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 3:04pm

