Hanson Memorial, Franklin High and West St. Mary all participated in the annual 7 on 7 Competition at Central Catholic of Morgan City on Saturday. In final scoring, Central Catholic went 5-0 while Patterson was 4-1. West St. Mary, Gueydan and Jeanerette all posted 2-2 records while Franklin and Hanson were 1-3 with Berwick finishing with an 0-4 mark.