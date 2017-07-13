Tri City Swim Team competes in meet of champions

South Central Swim Association Meet of Champions

LaRose June 24

The Tri City Swim Team participated in the South Central Swim Association Meet of Champions in LaRose June 24.

Many Tri-City Team swimmers had personal bests, and the team won the Sportsmanship Award, voted on by the eight team coaches and league officials. Standout swimmers included Top 3 finishes by Ella Billiot, Caroline Izaguirre, Zachary Campbell, Landon Broussard and Luke Orlando. Orlando also won high point for his age group.

Tri City Swim Team A Relay Results

Male 100 Free Relay 8 & under: 1:36.19, Trent Stockstill, Aiden Geisler, Joseph Berry, Robert Dupont.

200 Free Relay 10 & Under: 3:05.68, Justyn Gilmore, Austin Geisler, Cadyn Fabre, Jeremy Gilmore.

200 Free Relay 11-12: 2:22.00, Jake Clements, Carson LeBlanc, Matthew Klein, Zachary Campbell.

200 Free Relay 15-18: 1:52.26, Grayson Wells, Caleb Perry, Ty Kapp, George Hoff.

200 Medley Relay 11-12: 2:51.99, Carson LeBlanc, Zachary Campbell, Jake Clements, Noah Castaneda.

200 Medley Relay 13-14: 2:15.32, Landon Broussard, Luke Orlando, James Klein, Angelo Spitale.

200 Medley Relay 15-18: 2:12.44, Caleb Perry, George Hoff, Ty Kapp, Grayson Wells.

Individual Results

25 Free 6 & Under: 37.67, William Carrington.

25 Free 7-8: Robert Dupont 23.13; Trent Stockstill 23.43; Joseph Berry 23.91.

50 Free 9-10: Cadyn Fabre 44.06; Jeremy Gilmore 47.23; Justyn Gilmore 51.95.

50 Free 11-12: Zachary Campbell 33.01; Carson LeBlanc 33.77; Jake Clements 37.54.

50 Free 13-14: Luke Orlando 26.88; Landon Broussard 27.77; Angelo Spitale 28.50.

50 Free 15-18: Grayson Wells 26.30; Ty Kapp 27.84; Caleb Perry 28.03.

25 Back 6 & Under: William Carrington 49.34.

25 Back 7-8: Joseph Berry 26.28; Reece Arceneaux 31.50; Aiden Geisler 33.18.

50 Back 9-10: Austin Geisler 52.82; Cadyn Fabre 57.90; Jeremy Gilmore 59.89.

50 Back 11-12: Zachary Campbell 40.01; Carson LeBlanc 41.09; Jake Clements 47.32.

50 Back 13-14: Landon Broussard 30.89; Logan Haines 42.54; Remington Begley 45.10.

50 Back 15-18: Grayson Wells 33.27; Caleb Perry 34.83; Ty Kapp 37.63.

25 Breast 7-8: Zephan Soileau 49.20.

50 Breast 9-10: Justyn Gilmore 1:02.87; Austin Geisler 1:13.28.

50 Breast 11-12: Carson LeBlanc 48.91.

50 Breast 13-14: Luke Orlando 35.55; Angelo Spitale 39.23; Logan Haines 44.68.

50 Breast 15-18: George Hoff 40.74; Ryan Armond 42.25.

25 Fly 7-8: Robert Dupont 30.00; Aiden Geisler 30.24.

50 Fly 9-10: Jeremy Gilmore 1:11.15; Daniel Vasquez 1:20.80.

50 Fly 11-12: Jake Clements 49.06; Noah Castaneda 51.88.

50 Fly 13-14: Luke Orlando 31.10; Landon Broussard 33.23; James Klein 41.56.

50 Fly 15-18: Grayson Wells 29.24; Ty Kapp 29.32; Caleb Perry 30.59.

100 IM 9-10: Justyn Gilmore 2:08.33.

100 IM 11-12: Zachary Campbell 1:22.23; Carson LeBlanc 1:34.26.

100 IM 13-14: Luke Orlando 1:10.59; Landon Broussard 1:14.20; Angelo Spitale 1:17.28.

100 IM 15-18: Grayson Wells 1:13.14; Caleb Perry 1:15.31.

Female

100 Free Relay 8 & Under: 1:27.7, Caroline Izaguirre, Emma Lind, Abigail Macaluso, Ella Billiot.

200 Free Relay 10 & Under: 3:08.03, Catherine Izaguirre, Isabella Spitale, Addison Loupe, Abigail Foreman.

200 Free Relay 11-12: 2:29.69, Alexa Chaisson, Annemarie Campbell, Novalyn Sanford, Emerald Begley.

200 Free Relay 13-14: 2:12.09, Kaylee Percle, Natalie Kinchen, Maddie Albritton, Samantha Kinchen.

200 Free Relay 15-18: 2:07.22, Megan Soileau, Kylie Henson, Giuliana Spitale, Alyssa Gray.

100 Medley Relay 8 & Under: 1:46.30, Gianna Case, Ella Billiot, Caroline Izaguirre, Abigail Macaluso.

200 Medley Relay 11-12: 3:00.68, Alexa Chaisson, Annemarie Campbell, Novalyn Sanford, Emerald Begley.

200 Medley Relay 13-14: 2:34.11, Kaylee Percle, Madeline Bourgeois, Samantha Kinchen, Maddie Albritton.

200 Medley Relay 15-18: 2:28.28, Megan Soileau, Kylie Henson, Alyssa Gray, Natalie Kinchen.

Individual Results

25 Free 6 & Under: Meredith Loupe 34.22; Ava Berry 40.50.

25 Free 7-8: Ella Billiot 18.35; Abigail Macaluso 21.75; Caroline Izaguirre 22.64.

50 Free 9-10: Abigail Foreman 42.84; Addison Loupe 43.18; Catherine Izaguirre 45.99.

50 Free 11-12: Emerald Begley 33.17; Alexa Chaisson 36.87; Novalyn Sanford 38.95.

50 Free 13-14: Maddie Albritton 32.14; Samantha Kinchen 32.50; Kaylee Percle 33.98.

50 Free 15-18: Alyssa Gray 28.61; Megan Soileau 30.41; Kylie Henson 33.32.

25 Back 6 & Under: Meredith Loupe 38.53; Ava Berry 1:02.79.

25 Back 7-8: Caroline Izaguirre 22.14; Ella Billiot 23.29; Gianna Case 27.76.

50 Back 9-10: Catherine Izaguirre 57.41; Addison Loupe 57.83; Isabelle Carrington 1:02.97.

50 Back 11-12: Novalyn Sanford 49.48; Alexa Chaisson 51.95; Annemarie Campbell 56.24.

50 Back 13-14: Samantha Kinchen 40.68; Maddie Albritton 42.88; Kaylee Percle 43.33.

50 Back 15-18: Alyssa Gray 35.95; Kylie Henson 44.01; Deanna Carrington 45.18.

25 Breast 7-8: Emma Lind 30.52; Ella Billiot 30.69.

50 Breast 9-10: Isabella Spitale 1:02.84; Addison Loupe 1:04.41.

50 Breast 11-12: Emerald Begley 46.89; Annemarie Campbell 50.75.

50 Breast 13-14: Grace Campbell 44.41; Maddie Albritton 46.15.

50 Breast 15-18: Megan Soileau 42.84; Kylie Henson 43.86; Deanna Carrington 59.06.

25 Fly 7-8: Caroline Izaguirre 22.06; Katie Colgin 31.86; Gianna Case 32.78.

50 Fly 9-10: Natalie Faust 1:02.89; Isabelle Carrington 1:12.28.

50 Fly 11-12: Emerald Begley 46.02; Novalyn Sanford 51.26; Alexa Chaisson 51.61.

50 Fly 13-14: Samantha Kinchen 37.21; Natalie Kinchen 41.21; Madison Lancon 42.82.

50 Fly 15-18: Alyssa Gray 32.27; Megan Soileau 37.48; Briana Toups 58.78.

100 IM 7-8: Caroline Izaguirre 1:55.18; Emma Lind 2:03.31; Ella Billiot 2:03.60.

100 IM 9-10: Ashley Tabor 2:01.69.

100 IM 11-12: Emerald Begley 1:31.48; Novalyn Sanford 1:45.82; Annemarie Campbell 1:54.86.

100 IM 13-14: Samantha Kinchen 1:22.55; Maddie Albritton 1:27.70; Kaylee Percle 1:28.78.

100 IM 15-18: Alyssa Gray 1:23.10; Megan Soileau 1:23.92; Kylie Henson 1:31.46.