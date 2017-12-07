Three Tigers earn second-team All-District 7-4A honors

Morgan City High School senior linebacker Morrquise Charles, sophomore athlete Devonta Grogan and junior kick returner Kerwin Francois led the Tigers’ All-District 7-4A selections.

The trio were second-team picks this season.

The Tigers had three additional honorable mention picks. Wide receivers Deondre Grogan and Ke’Sean Francois and offensive guard Harlan Francois represented Morgan City.

District 7-4A

First Team Offense

Andrew Robinson, QB, Vandebilt Catholic; Nik Shanklin, RB, E.D. White; Ernest Adams, RB, Assumption High School; Brennan Rogers, RB, Vandebilt; Blaize Mims, TE, E.D. White; Brisson Lewis, WR, Ellender; John Theriot, WR, Vandebilt; Zyshawn Richard, WR, Assumption; Josh Becnel, OC, E.D. White; Aaron Benfield, OG, E.D. White; Chad Cheramie, OG, South Lafourche; Hudson Domangue, OT, E.D. White; Jhy Orgeron, OT, South Lafourche; Reid Bourg, K, Vandebilt; Matthew Martin, P, South Terrebonne; Brandon Legendre, Athlete and Offensive MVP, E.D. White.

District 7-4A

First Team Defense

Sedrick Williams, DL, Ellender; Reed Boudreaux, DL, E.D. White; Resmond Smith, DL, Assumption; Jacob Danos, DL, South Lafourche; Aaron Benfield, LB, E.D. White; Ja’mire Mott, LB, Ellender; Hayes Domingue, LB, Assumption; Chandler Rhodes, LB, Vandebilt; Jordan Servat, DB, E.D. White; Shawn Hall Jr., DB, Assumption; Layne Gravois, DB, E.D. White; Richard St. Martin, DB, Vandebilt; Brandon Legendre, KR, E.D. White; Colin Desandro, Flex and Defensive MVP, E.D. White; Chris Bergeron, Coach of the Year, E.D. White.

District 7-4A

Second Team Offense

Brock Bailleaux, QB, South Lafourche; Reginal Williams, RB, Ellender; Corbin Allen, RB, South Lafourche; Terrance Sims, RB, South Terrebonne; Cameron Hebert, TE, South Terrebonne; Jordan Servat, WR, E.D. White; Kobe Hartman, WR, Ellender; Jacory Wells, WR, Vandebilt; Matthew McRae, OC, Vandebilt; Daniel Dickinson, OG, South Lafourche; Tyreke Lemon, OG, Assumption; Josh Rarcliff, OT, Assumption; Will Wade, OT, Vandebilt; Miles Loker, K and P, E.D. White; Devonta Grogan, Athlete, MCHS

District 7-4A

Second Team Defense

Terrance Gray, DL, Ellender; Donald Dardar, DL, South Terrebonne; Philquante Johnson, DL, Assumption; Elijah Barnett, DL, South Lafourche; Morrquise Charles, LB, Morgan City; Luke Lirette, LB, South Terrebonne; Shane Billiot, LB, South Lafourche; Drake Billiot, LB, South Lafourche; Conner Kliebert, DB, E.D. White; Rolando Garcia, DB, South Lafourche; Jakobe Carter, DB, South Terrebonne; Clinton Erny, DB, Vandebilt; Travion Bosman, DB, Assumption; Brady Theriot, DB, E.D. White; Kerwin Francois, KR, Morgan City.

District 7-4A

Offensive Honorable Mention

Logan Melancon, RB, South Terrebonne; Hunter Tabor, RB; Dex Troxclair, RB; Michael Clement, RB; Devin Dessandro, WR, E.D. White; Hunter Poche, WR, Vandebilt; Deandre Grogan, WR, Morgan City; Ke’Sean Francois, WR, Morgan City; Davis Arceneaux, WR, South Terrebonne; Lance Danos, OC, South Terrebonne; Cameron Folse, OG, E.D. White; Harlan Francis, OG, Morgan City; Andre Bourgeois, OT, E.D. White; Nicholas Thomasie, OT, South Terrebonne; Mark Mathieu, OT, Vandebilt.

District 7-4A

Defensive Honorable Mention

Andrew Leblanc, DL, E.D. White; John Trapp, DL, Vandebilt; Josh Barker, DL, Vandebilt; Dylan Authement, DL, South Terrebonne; William Lanier, LB, E.D. White; Luke Rhodes, LB, Vandebilt; Gage Price, LB, South Terrebonne; David Lirette, DB, South Terrebonne.