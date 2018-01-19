Sports halted again with schools' cancellation

Another day of school cancelled in St. Mary Parish due to inclement meant, at the very least, the postponement of more high school sporting events that were scheduled for Thursday.

Games set for Thursday that won’t be played today include: a nondistrict contest between Morgan City High School boys basketball at McMain, Central Catholic’s girls’ basketball nondistrict contest at Patterson and Berwick’s District 8-3A girls and boys contests at home against Abbeville. No possible makeup dates have been announced for any of these games. The Berwick contests already were makeups from Tuesday’s game’s that were cancelled as students were out of school on the first of now three straight days out of school due to inclement weather.

Morgan City High School’s boys team’s originally scheduled game Tuesday at Lafayette High, and Morgan City’s girls’ game at Grand Isle Tuesday will not be made up.

However, Patterson’s District 8-3A boys’ and girls’ basketball contests against North Vermilion, originally set for Tuesday, have been rescheduled for Jan. 25. Girls’ varsity action will start at 5:15 p.m. with boys’ varsity set to follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Morgan City High School’s boys’ and girls’ soccer matches at home against E.D. White have been moved to Friday. Girls’ action is set for a 4 p.m. start with boys’ play to follow at approximately 6 p.m.

Inclement weather also wiped out the first day of bowling for area high school teams as Berwick’s boys’ and girls’ matches against Central Lafourche at Charlie’s Lanes in Morgan City were not played as well as Morgan City’s boys’ and girls’ matches at Bowl South against Ellender and Central Catholic’s boys’ contest against South Lafourche at Creole Lanes.