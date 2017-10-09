South Terrebonne outscores MCHS in second half for win

South Terrebonne outscored Morgan City High School 14-0 in the second half en route to a 34-20 victory in District 7-4A action Thursday.

With the game tied at 20 to begin the third quarter, South Terrebonne took its opening drive down the field on a four-play, 60-play drive that was capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Colby Chelette with 7:37 left in the third quarter. Matt Martin, who was 4-for-5 on extra point attempts, converted the point-after-attempt for a 27-20 South Terrebonne lead.

While Morgan City (2-4 overall, 0-2 in district) mounted a long drive, beginning at its 14 yard line later in the third that extended to the fourth quarter, on third and goal from the South Terrebonne 3, Devonta Grogan took a handoff and headed for the goal line, but he was stopped a yard short, going airborne on the play and in the process, fumbling the ball into the end zone. South Terrebonne (2-4, 1-1) recovered the loose pigskin for a touchback and countered with an 80-yard drive capped by Jonathan Smith’s 56-yard run with 5:28 remaining in the ballgame. Martin’s point-after attempt provided the final margin.

While the second half was more of a defensive game, the first half was a high scoring contest as the teams combined for 40 points and five turnovers.

Morgan City forced four turnovers with two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a 48-yard touchdown by Morrquise Charles, and two William LaRocca interceptions.

South Terrebonne got on the board first with a seven-play, 67-yard drive to begin the contest capped by a Terrance Sims 10-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 8:41 remaining in the opening quarter.

Morgan City responded with Charles’ recovery of a fumble and return for a touchdown with 4:13 remaining in the quarter. Tristin McCullough’s extra point attempt was wide left for a 7-6 South Terrebonne lead.

The Tigers scored on their next possession when Devonta Grogan, lined up at quarterback, looked as if he would throw before tucking the ball and cutting to the outside and down the Morgan City sideline for a 71-yard touchdown run with 54 seconds left in the first quarter. McCullough’s point-after attempt gave Morgan City a 13-7 lead.

South Terrebonne responded with a score at the 5:28 mark when Sims rumbled 61 yards for a score. Martin’s point-after attempt gave South Terrebonne a 14-13 lead.

Morgan City retook the lead later in the quarter when a lengthy drive concluded with an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Brocato to Ke’Sean Francois with 36 seconds remaining in the half. McCullough’s point-after attempt gave Morgan City a 20-14 lead.

However, Sims responded for the Gators, carrying the ball on three of the Gators’ four plays, capping the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run with 2 seconds remaining in the half. Martin’s point-after attempt failed for the 20-all tie.

Sims led South Terrebonne with 20 carries for 261 yards and three scores, while Smith added eight carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Logan Melancon rushed 15 times for 78 yards.

South Terrebonne totaled 469 yards of offense, including 457 rushing.

Morgan City had 296 yards of offense (146 rushing and 150 passing).

Morgan City’s ground game was led by Grogan with 11 carries for 121 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, Brocato completed 16 of 25 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. His top receiver was Francois, who hauled in nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Morgan City will return to action Oct. 13 when it hosts South Lafourche in league play.