Singleton throws no-hitter in Patterson win

Patterson High School defeated Franklin High School, 6-0, in District 8-3A action at Patterson Tuesday.

Complete individual stats were not available, but pitcher Joel Singleton tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Lumberjacks.

Patterson (11-11 overall, 3-2 in district) will return to action Wednesday when it travels to face Metairie-based Haynes Academy. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Berwick defeats Kaplan

The Berwick High School Panthers defeated Kaplan, 8-3, in District 8-3A action in Kaplan Tuesday.

Berwick never trailed as it took a 1-0 lead and led 3-1 after three innings.

The Panthers added to its lead in the fourth inning and led 6-2 after four complete. Berwick added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Kaplan plated its final run in the bottom of the sixth.

Cameron Wiley and Patrick Robertson combined to limit Kaplan to just two hits. Wiley earned the win as he pitched 5.2 innings and surrendered three runs (two earned) on two hits with five walks and 11 strikeouts. Robertson pitched 1.1 innings, hit one batter and fanned one.

Offensively, Berwick collected 14 hits including five doubles and a triple.

Bradley Gray and Wiley led the offense. Gray was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs, while Wiley was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Other top Berwick offensive contributors included Cody Roberie, 2-for-3, a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run; Lucas Hatch, 2-for-3, a double and an RBI; Andrew Askew, 1-for-2, a double, two RBIs and a stolen base; and Kyle Pitre, 1-for-4, an RBI and a run.

Berwick (15-8, 5-2) will return to action Thursday when it hosts Kaplan in district play. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

CCHS defeats

Vermilion Catholic

Central Catholic defeated Vermilion Catholic, 9-0, in District 7-1A action in Abbeville Tuesday.

The Eagles scored five runs in the first, one in the second and three in the top of the seventh.

Mitchel Lemoine and Gregory Leger led the Eagles offensively. Lemoine finished 3-for-4 with two runs, while Leger was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIS and a run. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors included Blake Hidalgo, 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs; Samarick Paul, 1-for-3, a double and an RBI; Drake Angeron, 1-for-4, an RBI and a run; and Adam Dupuis, 1-for-4, an RBI.

Leger earned the win. In six innings, he surrendered four hits and fanned four.

Thomas Mire pitched an inning and surrendered one hit and one walk.

Central Catholic (16-7, 7-0) will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Vermilion Catholic in district play. First pitch in Amelia is set for 6 p.m.

E.D. White

routs MCHS

E.D. White run-ruled Morgan City, 13-0, in five innings, in nondistrict baseball action in Morgan City Tuesday.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third and four in the fifth.

E.D. White outhit Morgan City, 13-2, and Morgan City committed three errors.

Morrquise Charles suffered the loss. In two innings, he surrendered seven runs (five earned) on five hits with two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

Alex Brocato led the Morgan City offense with a 1-for-1 performance with a double.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Morgan City (13-11). The Tigers will resume District 7-4A action Thursday when they host South Terrebonne. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.