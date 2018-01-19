School closures halt prep sports action

The closure of school in St. Mary Parish Tuesday due to inclement weather has forced the postponement of all athletic events Tuesday evening.

Those events include boys’ and girls’ basketball games and boys’ and girls’ soccer.

Games scheduled for Tuesday that will not be played today include Patterson boys’ and girls’ District 8-3A contests at home against North Vermilion, Morgan City’s boys basketball nondistrict game at Lafayette High and Morgan City girls’ basketball’s nondistrict contest at Grand Isle, Central Catholic boys’ and girls’ basketball nondistrict contests at St. John in Plaquemine, Berwick’s boys’ and girls’ basketball District 8-3A contests at home against Abbeville and Morgan City boys’ and girls’ soccer teams’ district games against Lutcher.

Of those games, six have been rescheduled. Central Catholic’s boys’ basketball game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, weather permitting, at St. John. Junior varsity action is set for a 5 p.m. start with varsity to follow. Meanwhile, Morgan City boys also will play at Lafayette High Wednesday. Berwick’s boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball games have been moved to Thursday with girls’ varsity starting at 5:30 p.m. in Berwick and boys’ varsity to follow. Also, the Morgan City High School soccer teams will make up their games against Lutcher Jan. 24 in Morgan City. Girls’ action is set for a 5 p.m. start with boys’ to follow at 7 p.m.