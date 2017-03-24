Patterson's Taylor and Butler, Berwick's Clark lead area All-District 8-3A boys basketball honorees

District champion Patterson High School boasts the league’s Coach of the Year and a first-team selection, while Berwick also had one first-team selection on the All-District 8-3A boys basketball team. Patterson High School’s Ryan Taylor was named Coach of the Year, while senior Lumberjack Jordan Butler was a first-team selection.

Berwick senior Larenz Clark also earned firstteam honors.

E.D. White senior Kevin Johnson earned the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Other Patterson Lumberjacks earning district recognition were second-team selection Tyric Garrett and honorable mention picks, Khyri Harris, John Brooks, Drew Lucas and Dajon Richard.

Additional Berwick honorees included second-team selection Tysin Meads and honorable mention choices Travis Whitehead and Donald Tillman.

Below are the complete teams:

First Team

Kevin Johnson, Sr., E.D. White (MVP); Blake Turner, Sr., North Vermilion; Jordan Butler, Sr., Patterson; Malik Criner, So; North Vermilion; and Larenz Clark, Sr., Berwick.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Taylor, Patterson High School

Second Team

Tysin Meads, Berwick; Elijah Mitchell, Erath; Creed Rudd, Kaplan; Tyric Garrett, Patterson; and Kevin Ina, Franklin.

Honorable Mention

Travis Whitehead, Berwick; Donald Tillman, Berwick; Khyri Harris, Patterson; John Brooks, Patterson; Drew Lucas, Patterson; Rafe Blades, E.D. White; Eli Lasseigne, E.D. White; Hayden Tortorich, E.D. White; Grant Dardar North Vermilion; Dajon Richard, Patterson; and Ryan Gratz, E.D. White.