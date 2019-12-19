Patterson's Javin Turner inks with Southeastern

High school offensive and defensive linemen usually don’t get a lot of attention, but that was just the opposite for Patterson High School standout Javin Turner.

Turner signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Southeastern University in Hammond at Patterson High School on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Turner, a four-year starter, was recognized for his outstanding talent as soon as he stepped on the PHS campus when he was called the next big-time recruit from Patterson.

But coaching turnover and consecutive losing seasons may have hurt the 6-foot-3, 271 standout’s recruitment.

“I think he accomplished a lot with three different coaches in four years,” former Patterson coach Marvin Dantzler said. “I had Javin as a freshman and told the newspaper he was the next big thing, but it’s difficult developing in so many systems.

“But SLU got a player with a huge upside and I think he will flourish there. It’s also great for me, I’m a Lion, too! I graduated from Southeastern and they get a real good kid, on the field and in the classroom.”

Turner is special because of his size and athletic ability. He’s what coaches call a “dancing bear,” because he moves so well for his size.

“That’s why I would rather play defense in college because I’m too good an athlete to just play the O-line,” he joked. “I just thank God that I got a full scholarship. I think I might have gone to a bigger school if we would have won like Patterson did in the past, but at this point, I wouldn’t change a thing. I loved going to war with my brothers on Fridays.”

He was mainly recruited by Nicholls State University and South-eastern.

“Southeastern came to every home game and I was recruited by Tank Calais from Patterson who coaches there,” Turner said. “So I feel real good about my decision.”

Turner was joined by his huge extended family all clad in Southeastern green T-shirts.