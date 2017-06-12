Patterson wins Swampland contest

The Patterson Lumberjacks’ summer league team defeated P r a x a i r ( H . L . Bourgeois), 8-6, on the road Thursday in Swampland action.

Reid Perkins earned the win.

Offensively, Brandt Lightsey led Patterson with a 2-for-4 performance with an RBI. Other top offensive contributors included Perkins, 1-for-3 with two RBIs; Ian Doucet, 1-for-3 with an RBI; and Jaylon Jennings, 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Patterson (1-1) will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Crawdaddy’s Seafood (Houma Christian). Junior varsity action is set for 4 p.m. with varsity to follow at 6 p.m.

From KWBJ TV-22