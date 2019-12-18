Article Image Alt Text

Patterson High Lumberjacks will host a tournament Dec. 19-21.
—The Daily Review/file photo

Patterson tournament starts Dec. 19

Wed, 12/18/2019 - 10:27am
Staff Report

Five teams, including three from the Tri-City Area, will compete in the annual Core Physical Therapy and Sports Performance Lumberjacks Invitational, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Patterson High School.
In addition to the host squad Patterson, Central Catholic, Berwick, St. Martinville and South Lafourche will be in action.
Thursday, local action will feature Central Catholic meeting Berwick at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Berwick will meet St. Martinville at 5 p.m., while Patterson will play South Lafourche at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Central Catholic and South Lafourche will meet at 10 a.m., followed by a matchup between Patterson and St. Martinville at 11:30 a.m.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019