Patterson tops Abbeville to remain perfect in district

The Patterson Lumberjacks remained perfect in District 8-3A action with a 44-33 win against Abbeville Tuesday.

While Patterson trailed 9-7 after a quarter, the Lumberjacks outscored Abbeville 10-5 in the second period for a 17-14 halftime lead. Patterson extended its lead to 32-26 after three quarters.

Reginald Talver led Patterson with 12 points, while Tyrone Tillman also reached double figures with 10. Other Patterson scorers were Kai Schexnayder, six; Drew Lucas, five; Dajon Richard, four; and Kamiah Jones, three.

Patterson will return to action Thursday when it meets North Vermilion in league play. Boys’ action is set to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

CCHS defeats

South Terrebonne

Central Catholic knocked off Class 4A South Terrebonne 76-67 in nondistrict action in Morgan City Tuesday.

The Eagles led 23-13 after a quarter, while South Terrebonne cut its deficit to 33-30 at halftime. Central Catholic rebounded in the third quarter, outscoring South Terrebonne 21-11 for a 54-41 lead heading to the fourth period.

Brooks Thomas led four Eagles in double figures with 24 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were D.J. Lewis, 17; Elijah Swan, 14; Davidyione Bias, 11; Taylor Blanchard, eight; and Michael-Anthony Hill, two.

Friday, Central Catholic defeated Centerville 49-45 in Morgan City in nondistrict action.

Central Catholic led 13-10 after a period of play, 26-20 at halftime and 38-35 after three quarters.

Thomas led Central Catholic with 18 points, while Swan also reached double figures with 15. Other Central Catholic scorers were Lewis, nine; Blanchard, four; and Bias, three.

Central Catholic (8-11) will return to action Wednesday when it travels to face St. John in nondistrict action.

Morgan City

defeats Dunham

Morgan City defeated Dunham, the No. 2-ranked school in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III power rankings, 61-59 in overtime in Baton Rouge Tuesday.

Kerwin Francois nailed the game-winning three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining, and following a Dunham timeout, Ke’Sean Francois intercepted a pass by Dunham that went the length of the court to preserve the win.

At one point in the game, Morgan City, Class 4A’s No. 9 ranked team, trailed by 16. The Tigers forced 19 turnovers, including 12 in the second half.

Jared Singleton led Morgan City with 22 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Kerwin Francois, 15; Tywaun Walker, eight; Ke’Sean Francois, seven; Taaj Daniels, five; and Devonte Grogan, four.

Morgan City (17-4) will return to action Friday when it travels to meet Centerville. Junior varsity is set for a 5:30 p.m. start with varsity to follow.

Berwick falls to

David Thibodaux

The Berwick Panthers fell in Lafayette to David Thibodaux 56-49 in overtime Tuesday in District 8-3A play.

With the game tied at 41 after regulation, David Thibodaux outscored Berwick 15-8 in the overtime period for the win.

Early on, Berwick trailed 10-7 after a period of play but cut its deficit to 21-20 at halftime. The teams were tied at 27 after three quarters.

Josh Carver led Berwick with 16 points, while Tavaris Howard added 10. Other Berwick scorers were Patrick Robertson, nine; Donald Tillman, six; Travis Whitehead, five; and Dayton Clark, three.

Berwick (8-12, 2-3) will return to action Friday when it continues district play at Patterson.