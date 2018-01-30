Patterson outlasts Berwick in OT 47-42

Patterson and Berwick played another close game in their second round of District 8-3A action with Patterson coming out with a victory, this time in overtime.

After Patterson won the first matchup between the two squads, 48-45, on Jan. 2, the Lumberjacks and Panthers again had a close finish in round two with the Lumberjacks winning 47-42.

Tied at 37 entering overtime, Patterson outscored Berwick 10-5 in the extra period with eight of the 10 points coming from the free-throw line.

While Patterson finished 16-for-28 from the free-throw line, shooting woes at the line haunted Berwick as it finished 9-for-28.

Early on, Berwick took a 12-11 lead after a period of play before the teams entered halftime tied at 18. Patterson outscored Berwick 11-5 in the third period for a 29-23 lead heading into the fourth, but Berwick countered with a 14-8 scoring advantage in the final period to force overtime.

Tyrone Tillman led the Lumberjacks with 16 points, while Drew Lucas added 14. Other Patterson scorers were Elijah Williams, five; Kai Schexnayder and R.J. Talver, four each; James Bennett two; and Dajon Richard and Kamiah Jones, one apiece.

Josh Carver led Berwick with 19 points. Other Berwick scorers were Travis Whitehead, seven; Donald Tillman, six; Patrick Robertson, four; Dayton Clark, three; Reggie James, two; and Tavaris Howard, one.

Thursday, Patterson defeated North Vermilion 60-48.

While North Vermilion led 14-12 after a quarter, Patterson responded with a 21-8 scoring advantage in the second quarter for a 33-22 halftime lead. The Lumberjacks extended their lead to 46-32 after three quarters.

Lucas led Patterson with 17 points. Other Patterson scorers were Richard and Schexnayder, nine each; Tyrone Tillman, eight; R.J. Talver, seven; and Butler and Williams, five apiece.

Patterson (19-3 overall, 7-0 in district) will return to action Monday when it travels to face David Thibodaux. Junior varsity action will begin at 5 p.m., while varsity will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. following the conclusion of the girls’ varsity contest.

Berwick (8-13, 2-4) will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Abbeville in district play. Varsity boys’ action is set to begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.

MCHS splits games

The Morgan City High School Tigers split their weekend road games, topping Centerville Friday 61-54 but having its five-game win streak snapped Saturday, falling to defending Division IV state champion Lafayette Christian 65-50.

In Friday’s win, Centerville led 13-11 after a period of play and 29-23 at halftime. Morgan City outscored the home team 19-14 in the third period to cut its deficit to 43-42 after three quarters before outscoring it 19-11 in the final period.

Tywaun Walker led three Tigers in double figures with 24 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Jared Singleton, 14; Kerwin Francois, 12; Deondre Grogan, six; Devonta Grogan, three; and Taaj Daniels, two.

Against Lafayette Christian, Morgan City trailed 16-11 after a quarter of play, 31-23 at halftime and 44-34 after three quarters.

Morgan City hit seven three-pointers in the loss.

Kerwin Francois led three Morgan City players in double figures with 12 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Daniels, 11; Singleton, 10; Walker, nine; Ke’Sean Francois, five; and Deondre Grogan, three.

Morgan City (18-5) will return to action Tuesday when it opens District 7-4A action at home against E.D. White. Junior varsity action is set for a 5:30 p.m. start with varsity to follow.

CCHS wins

fourth straight

The Central Catholic Eagles won their fourth straight contest Friday and their District 7-1A opener with a 74-35 victory against Gueydan on the road.

Central Catholic led 20-5 after a quarter, 37-20 at halftime and 58-27 after three quarters.

Each team hit seven three-pointers.

Brooks Thomas led three Eagles in double figures with 21 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were D.J. Lewis, 20; Elijah Swan, 12; Taylor Blanchard, eight; Davidyione Bias, five; Brett Morrell, three; Seth Williams and Michael-Anthony Hill, two; and Demondrick Blackburn, one.

Wednesday, Central Catholic defeated St. John 50-28 in Plaquemine.

Central Catholic broke open a close game in the third quarter, outscoring St. John 21-5 to turn a 17-16 Central Catholic halftime lead into a 38-21 Central Catholic advantage. The visitors outscored St. John 12-7 in the fourth quarter.

Early on, St. John took an 11-7 lead after a period of play before Central Catholic responded with a 10-5 second quarter scoring advantage.

Central Catholic connected on six three-pointers.

Swan led three Eagles in double figures with 21 points. Other Central Catholic scorers were Blanchard and Thomas, 10 points each; Bias, seven; and Lewis, two.

Central Catholic will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Lafayette Christian in district play. Junior varsity boys’ action will begin at 5 p.m., while varsity boys’ action is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.