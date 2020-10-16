Patterson, Berwick win homecoming contests

Two Tri-City Area high school teams hosted homecoming games Friday, and both home teams were victorious.

Patterson defeated Morgan City 66-7, while Berwick defeated Cohen College Prep 41-0.

Thursday, Central Catholic fell to Ascension Catholic 41-21 in nondistrict action in Morgan City.

All four Tri-City Area squads will begin district play next week.

Patterson (1-2) will host Berwick (1-2) in District 9-3A action on Oct. 23, while Central Catholic (0-2) will welcome Centerville (2-1) for homecoming. It will be both teams' District 8-1A opener.

Morgan City (0-3) will travel to Bourg to meet Ellender (2-1) in both teams' District 8-4A opener.