Kennedy Hebert
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Sh'Diamond Holly
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Brittany Roberie
(The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Morgan City, Berwick represented on All-District 8-III team
Morgan City and Berwick were represented on the All-District 8-III volleyball team.
The Lady Tigers had two first-team selections at middle hitter, senior Kennedy Hebert and junior Sh’Diamond Holly.
Additionally, Morgan City had one second-team selection, senior libero Allie Vincent, and two honorable mention choices, junior setter Jolee Nini and junior defensive specialist McKenzi Smith.
Berwick was led by second-team all-district libero, senior Brittany Roberie.
The Lady Panthers had three honorable mention selections: junior defensive specialist Maci Broussard, junior setter/outside hitter Alyssa Gray and senior setter Hannah Henry.
District champion Vandebilt Catholic took two of the three individual honors as senior Emily Gauthreaux was named the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Vandebilt Catholic’s Greg Castillo is the district’s Coach of the Year.
E.D. White sophomore Lila Bordis was named the league’s Defensive MVP.
Below are the complete teams:
Offensive MVP: Emily Gauthreaux, senior, Vandebilt Catholic
Defensive MVP: Lila Bordis, sophomore, E.D. White
Coach of the Year: Greg Castillo
1st Team
Mary Grace Chiasson, Jr., setter, E.D. White
Rebecka Bollinger, Jr., middle, E.D. White
Sh’Diamond Holly, Jr., middle hitter, Morgan City
Kennedy Hebert, Jr., middle hitter, Morgan City
Grace Borne, Sr., libero, Vandebilt Catholic
Andrea Buquet, Sr., setter, Vandebilt Catholic
Brittany Theriot, Sr., outside hitter, Vandebilt Catholic
2nd Team
Brittany Roberie, Sr., libero, Berwick
Khloe Trosclair, Soph., middle, E.D. White
Caroline Delaune, Jr., right side, E.D. White
Allie Vincent, Sr., libero, Morgan City
Sarah Castell, Sr., middle hitter, Vandebilt Catholic
Sydney Remont, Sr., defensive specialist, Vandebilt Catholic
Honorable mention
Maci Broussard, Jr., defensive specialist, Berwick
Alyssa Gray, Jr., setter/outside hitter, Berwick
Hannah Henry, Sr., setter, Berwick
Jenna Enloe, Soph., outside hitter, E.D. White
Madison Gros, Jr., libero, E.D. White
Isabel Soignet, Sr., defensive specialist, E.D. White
Jolee Nini, Jr., setter, Morgan City
McKenzi Smith, Jr., defensive specialist, Morgan City
Alexandria Galiano, Sr., middle hitter, Vandebilt Catholic
Angelle Buquet, Soph., right side, Vandebilt Catholic
Meghan Hymel, Soph., right side, Vandebilt Catholic