Morgan City, Berwick represented on All-District 8-III team

Morgan City and Berwick were represented on the All-District 8-III volleyball team.

The Lady Tigers had two first-team selections at middle hitter, senior Kennedy Hebert and junior Sh’Diamond Holly.

Additionally, Morgan City had one second-team selection, senior libero Allie Vincent, and two honorable mention choices, junior setter Jolee Nini and junior defensive specialist McKenzi Smith.

Berwick was led by second-team all-district libero, senior Brittany Roberie.

The Lady Panthers had three honorable mention selections: junior defensive specialist Maci Broussard, junior setter/outside hitter Alyssa Gray and senior setter Hannah Henry.

District champion Vandebilt Catholic took two of the three individual honors as senior Emily Gauthreaux was named the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Vandebilt Catholic’s Greg Castillo is the district’s Coach of the Year.

E.D. White sophomore Lila Bordis was named the league’s Defensive MVP.

Below are the complete teams:

Offensive MVP: Emily Gauthreaux, senior, Vandebilt Catholic

Defensive MVP: Lila Bordis, sophomore, E.D. White

Coach of the Year: Greg Castillo

1st Team

Mary Grace Chiasson, Jr., setter, E.D. White

Rebecka Bollinger, Jr., middle, E.D. White

Sh’Diamond Holly, Jr., middle hitter, Morgan City

Kennedy Hebert, Jr., middle hitter, Morgan City

Grace Borne, Sr., libero, Vandebilt Catholic

Andrea Buquet, Sr., setter, Vandebilt Catholic

Brittany Theriot, Sr., outside hitter, Vandebilt Catholic

2nd Team

Brittany Roberie, Sr., libero, Berwick

Khloe Trosclair, Soph., middle, E.D. White

Caroline Delaune, Jr., right side, E.D. White

Allie Vincent, Sr., libero, Morgan City

Sarah Castell, Sr., middle hitter, Vandebilt Catholic

Sydney Remont, Sr., defensive specialist, Vandebilt Catholic

Honorable mention

Maci Broussard, Jr., defensive specialist, Berwick

Alyssa Gray, Jr., setter/outside hitter, Berwick

Hannah Henry, Sr., setter, Berwick

Jenna Enloe, Soph., outside hitter, E.D. White

Madison Gros, Jr., libero, E.D. White

Isabel Soignet, Sr., defensive specialist, E.D. White

Jolee Nini, Jr., setter, Morgan City

McKenzi Smith, Jr., defensive specialist, Morgan City

Alexandria Galiano, Sr., middle hitter, Vandebilt Catholic

Angelle Buquet, Soph., right side, Vandebilt Catholic

Meghan Hymel, Soph., right side, Vandebilt Catholic