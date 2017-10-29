Minton wins 200th career game as CCHS routs Centerville

Central Catholic gave Coach Tommy Minton his 200th career win Thursday with a 46-15 District 7-1A victory against the Centerville Bulldogs.

Minton said "it's a good feeling" for his team, especially the seniors, to have persevered through a slow start to the season and "get this thing rolling in the right direction."

Central Catholic began the season 1-3, and the Eagles have clawed back to a 5-4 record with one regular-season game remaining. The Eagles are now 4-1 in district play and will face Vermilion Catholic, which was 4-0 in the district heading into its Friday game against Highland Baptist.

"I've been very blessed to be able to do what I love to do for a very long time," Minton said.

Minton said he has worked with many great coaches and coached lots of great players.

"They're the reason you win 200 games," he said.

As for Thursday’s game, the Eagles played well against Centerville, Minton said, noting the offensive made some big plays and the defense was solid, with the exception of two big plays that led to the Bulldogs' only points.

Centerville (5-4 overall, 1-4 in district) scored first on a Braden Gaspard two-yard run with 1:48 left in the first quarter. The score was set up by a 46-yard run from Noah Verrett.

Central Catholic responded right away, scoring on its next offensive play, a 65-yard pass from Taylor Blanchard to DeDe Gant. The Eagles converted a two-point conversion to go up 8-7.

A Centerville fumble set up another Central Catholic scoring drive, capped by a 10-yard touchdown run from Davidyione Bias with 7:57 remaining until the half. The Eagles went into halftime with a 16-7 lead.

To start the third quarter, the Eagles got the ball and drove 52 yards, scoring on a 22-yard pass from Blanchard to Nathan Hebb with 9:33 remaining in the quarter.

But the Bulldogs answered with a touchdown on a 65-yard run by Jaylon Cookes to cut Central Catholic's lead to 24-14.

On the Eagles’ next drive, Chris Singleton had runs of 14 yards and 13 yards, and Cade Minton had a 27-yard catch that led to a two-yard Singleton touchdown run to extend the lead to 32-15 in favor of Central Catholic with 7:27 to play in the third quarter.

Singleton scored on a one-yard run on the subsequent drive to give the Eagles a 39-15 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Central Catholic scored on third-and-30 situation after two holding penalties put the Eagles in that position. With 11:11 left in the game, Blanchard connected with Gant for the second time of the night on a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Central Catholic rushed for 302 yards, led by Singleton's 210 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns. Bias added another nine rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs had 235 yards on the ground.

Blanchard led the Eagles through the air by completing 7-of-9 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Centerville had just 16 yards passing on one completion.