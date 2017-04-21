MCHS looking to advance to state softball tourney

Morgan City High School is just one game away from returning to the state softball tournament after a 13-year absence.

To get there, however, the Lady Tigers must knock off District 7-4A foe Assumption Friday at 6 p.m. in Class 4A second-round action in Morgan City.

“These kids really have worked hard and have improved. … Just getting to Sulphur is going to be a huge deal for these kids,” Morgan City Coach Tamara Keller said of the possibility. “It’s going to be good for the community. … These kids have worked really, really hard, and they want it and I want it for them.”

Morgan City sits in the same position as it did a year ago when it fell on the road to Leesville in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs with a team comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores.

The same team has returned and now is mainly sophomores and juniors and no seniors.

While Keller said after last season’s regional round loss the expectations would be higher this season, she even has been surprised at the team’s 24-3 record this season. Keller said the team’s younger players have improved their play offensively.

“They’re seasoned now, and that’s the biggest difference this year from last year. … They feel better, and I feel better for them,” Keller said of her team’s play. “Confidence is golden for any athlete.”

Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers have again this season received solid play on the mound from junior pitcher and Nicholls commitment Kennedy Hebert.

“It has a lot to do with her (Hebert) and her success, but when we have played good defense behind her, we’ve been able to pull out some close games,” Keller said.

In the first round of the playoffs, Hebert tossed a no-hitter as Morgan City defeated No. 30 Pearl River, 9-0.

Assumption, the No. 19 seed, advanced to the second round after upsetting No. 14 seed Northwood Shreveport, 6-4, Tuesday.

During the regular season, Morgan City defeated Assumption 8-1 in Napoleonville and 2-0 in Morgan City earlier this month.

“I think the last three years in the playoffs we’ve ended up playing them, whether the first round or the second round or the district championship,” Keller said of their district rival.

While her squad will be facing Assumption for the third time this season, Keller doesn’t mind the matchup.

“For me, it’s always a good thing for my players, just like it was last year in the first round of the playoffs against Assumption. … I feel better about it because my young kids know what to expect,” she said.