MCHS Lady Tigers qualify for semifinals after 2-0 finish at Bi-Regionals

The Morgan City High School Lady Tiger bowling team collected two more wins this season and advanced to their second straight Final Four following an undefeated performance in the state’s Western Bi-Regionals at Creole Lanes Monday.

Morgan City (15-0) and the top seed in the Western Bi-Regional, knocked off No. 9 H.L. Bourgeois, 16-11, before defeating No. 5 Ellender, 18-9, to qualify for the state semifinals.

Morgan City now will play a team to be determined from the state’s Eastern Bi-Regional. That competition is taking place today.

In Monday’s finale against Ellender, the teams were tied at 4 after a game, while Morgan City took a 9-7 lead after two games en route to the win.

Meghan Amador led Morgan City with a 542 series (172, 188, 182), while Mackenzie Amador had a 518 series (200, 169) and Hannah Pipes, a 515 series (205, 165). Other high games for Morgan City included Kyleigh Campbell (162) and Marissa Davis (155).

Against H.L. Bourgeois, Morgan City staved off an upset bid.

The Lady Tigers fell behind 7-1 after game one but took game two, 6-2, to cut its deficit to 9-7 after two games.

In game three, Morgan City won took four of the six games and the additional two points for winning total pins in the game.

The Lady Tigers got the additional three points for total pins in the match for the 16-11 final.

Pipes led Morgan City with a 569 series (165, 171, 233), while Meghan Amador added a 564 series (167, 224, 173). Other top games by Morgan City bowlers included Ali Tregle (161, 153) and Mackenzie Amador (151).

Tigers fall in

Bi-Regional finals

The Morgan City Tigers made a run in Monday’s Bi-Regionals but came up one game short of advancing to the state semifinals as it fell to No. 5 H.L. Bourgeois, 24-3, in the finals.

Morgan City, the No. 9 seed, started the day with an upset of No. 8 Holy Savior Menard, 25-2, before knocking off top seed Parkway, 16.5-10.5, to advance to face H.L. Bourgeois.

Against H.L. Bourgeois, Jayson Hidalgo led Morgan City with a 573 series (223, 203), while Hau Vo added a 511 series (169, 184). Other top games for Morgan City bowlers included Zach Aucoin (205, 243), Zachary Stewart (167), Jonathan Spinella (165) and Trevor Tong (162).

Against Parkway, Morgan City took a 5-3 lead after game one and an 11-5 lead after two games en route to the victory.

Stewart led Morgan City with a 564 series (186, 179, 199), while Spinella bowled a 554 series (170, 179, 205). Jayson Hidalgo added a 549 series (201, 199), Devin Hidalgo, a 538 series (205, 163, 170) and Vo, a 537 series (170, 204, 163).

Against Menard, top games for Morgan City included Spinella (168, 225), Aucoin (207, 175), Stewart (168, 181), Jayson Hidalgo (220), Devin Hidalgo (205), Jason Myers (202), Antoine Bui (173), Vo (162) and Devin Mayon (160).