Football players were recognized at Morgan City High School’s fall sports banquet Monday night. Taking home top awards were, from left, Deondre Grogan, offensive most valuable player; Morrquise Charles, defensive MVP and second team all-district; Logan Tingle, Tiger award; Kerwin Francois, second team all-district; Devonta Grogan, overall MVP and second team all-district; and Xavier Mutombo, inaugural Fighting Tiger award. Earning all-district honorable mention were Harlan Francis and Ke’Sean Francois.
—The Daily Review Photos/Diane Miller Fears
Morgan City High School’s swimming team came away with awards at the school’s fall sports banquet Monday night. Honored were, from left, Kyle Ring, best newcomer — boys; Christopher Pitre, Fighting Tiger award — boys; Madeline Albritton, best newcomer — girls; Mitch Mancuso; Mallory Fontenot, captain’s award — girls; Jean’ Pat Dupuy, Michael Vining award, overall team captain and most valuable player award; and Carson Gagliano, captain’s award — boys. Leah Stockstill earned the Fighting Tiger award — girls. State medals went to Gagliano, 16th, 100 fly; Dupuy, third, 100 free and fourth, 50 free; and Gagliano, Ring, Mancuso and Dupuy, fifth, men’s 200 free relay and eighth, men’s 400 free.
Volleyball players were recognized at the Morgan City High School fall sports banquet Monday night. Taking home top awards were, from left, Mary Vincent, Baby Tiger award; Kennedy Hebert, overall most valuable player and captain’s awards; Sh’Diamond Holly, offensive MVP; Allie Vincent, defensive MVP and captain’s award; and McKenzi Smith, Fighting Tiger award.
MCHS holds fall sports banquet
Morgan City High School’s fall sports banquet was held Dec. 18 in the school's multipurpose building.
Awards were presented in football, swimming and volleyball.