MCHS finishes 3rd at White Castle's tournament

The Morgan City High School Tigers finished third in White Castle’s tournament Wednesday, defeating Donaldsonville 65-44.

Morgan City took a 15-12 lead after a quarter, a 33-22 halftime advantage and led 47-37 after three quarters.

Kerwin Francois led three Tigers in double figures with 19 points. Other Morgan City scorers included Tywaun Walker, 13; Jared Singleton, 10; Tyson Boatman, nine; Taaj Daniels, eight; and Morrquise Charles, six.

Tuesday, Morgan City fell to Plaquemine 69-64.

While the game was tied at 16 after a quarter, Morgan City took a 28-24 lead into halftime and led 45-40 after three quarters and the game ended in regulation tied at 56. Plaquemine outscored Morgan City 13-8 in the overtime period for the final margin.

Plaquemine benefitted greatly from the free throw line where the Green Devils converted on 21 of 35 attempts compared to just 8 of 11 free throws for Morgan City.

However, the Tigers connected on 10 three pointers.

Daniels led four Tigers in double figures with 17 points. Other Morgan City scorers were Walker, 15; Charles, 12; Kerwin Francois, 11; Singleton, five; and Ke’Sean Francois and Devonte Grogan, three each.

Morgan City (3-1) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to face West St. Mary. Junior varsity action is set for a 5:30 p.m. start with varsity set to follow girls’ varsity.

Berwick routs Erath

Berwick outscored Erath in every quarter for an 87-31 victory at Ascension Episcopal’s Sonic Shootout in Youngsville Wednesday.

Berwick led 16-8 after a quarter, 42-14 at halftime and 67-21 after three quarters.

Travis Whitehead nearly had a triple double in the win as he recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals. Other top Berwick contributors were Josh Carver, 18 points and three rebounds; Tavaris Howard, 13 points and four assists; and Donald Tillman, eight points and seven assists.

Tuesday, Berwick fell to Catholic High-New Iberia 49-46 at the tournament.

Catholic High led 12-8 after a quarter and 23-19 at the half.

While Berwick trailed just 33-31 after three quarters, Catholic High outscored the Panthers 16-15 in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

Reggie James had a double-double for Berwick with 13 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks. Other top Berwick contributors included Howard, 11 points; and Whitehead, 10 points and five rebounds.

Berwick (1-2) will return to action Wednesday when it travels to face Assumption.

MCHS Lady Tigers fall

Morgan City High School’s Lady Tigers fell to Mandeville High School 59-51 in overtime at Fontainbleau’s tournament.

No individual stats were available.

Morgan City (2-3) will return to action Tuesday when it travels to Baldwin to take on West St. Mary in a 6:30 p.m. contest.