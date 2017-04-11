MCHS falls just short of a state title in finals loss

Top seed St. Scholastica rallied in game three to edge No. 3 Morgan City, 14-13, for the state bowling title at the Raising Cane’s River Center Friday.

While Morgan City took game one, 6-2, and led 10-6 after game two (including a 14-pin advantage in total knocked down), St. Scholastica rallied with three points in game three as well as a 923-891 advantage in the game for total pins for two additional points.

Although Morgan City won three points in game three for a 13-11 lead, St. Scholastica’s pin count in the last game was enough to lift it ahead of Morgan City by 18 total pins knocked down in the match for a 2,684-2,666 advantage and three additional points for a 14-13 victory.

“Their 1, 2, 3 bowlers, they came out (in game three), and they were just on fire,” Morgan City Bowling Coach Michele LaCombe said. “We know our girls wanted it really bad, but they struggled a little bit and the other girls just had a little momentum on their side.”

The loss was the first for Morgan City (16-1) in nearly a year since the squad fell to Central of Baton Rouge in last year’s state final. Earlier Friday, Morgan City knocked out No. 2 Central of Baton Rouge (16-1) in the semifinals.

“We’re very proud of it,” LaCombe said. “It’s great to say that we’re state runner-ups. It’s just this one hurts a little bit, because we were so close and we just felt like this was going to be the year to really get it but still extremely proud of all the girls. It’s an amazing group.”

Friday’s state championship match also was the final prep contest for Morgan City seniors Hannah Pipes, Meghan Amador, Ali Tregle and Marissa Davis, who were key in the team’s back-to-back state runner-up finishes.

“They’ve only lost five games total I believe in the four years that they’ve been bowling for me, so it’s been absolutely amazing. … Those four have been really special,” LaCombe said.

St. Scholastica finished its season with an 18-0 mark.

Because bowling does not compete in classes or divisions, Friday’s finals contest truly represented the state’s top two bowling teams.

Against St. Scholastica, Pipes led Morgan City with a 507 series (183, 194), while Tregle recorded a 501 series (183, 162, 156). Other top games by Morgan City bowlers included Amador (160, 191), Mackenzie Amador (153, 184) and Kyleigh Campbell (160).

Top games for St. Scholastica bowlers included Cadie Manale (176, 166, 151), Meghan Kreeger (180, 167), Amy Schneida (162, 160), Aubry Hymel (183), Katie Carraway (172) and Megan Bounds (158).

Against Central of Baton Rouge, Morgan City trailed 5-3 after a game, but the Lady Tigers won five out of six points and the two bonus points for total pins in the game two for a 10-6 lead heading into the final game.

In game 3, Morgan City won three out of the six points and another three points for knocking down the most total pins in the match (2,766-2,704) for the 16-11 win.

Mackenzie Amador led Morgan City with a 512 series (168, 189, 155), while Pipes bowled a 500 series (171, 193). Other top games for Morgan City bowlers included Tregle (161, 162, 167), Meghan Amador (174) and Davis (164).

Brianna McCurley led Central with a 551 series (195, 150, 206), while Alanna Coward bowled a 508 series (234). Other top games for Central bowlers included Sariah Short (150, 169, 174) and Brittnee Robinson (170, 154).