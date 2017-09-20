MCHS defeats Destrehan in four games

Morgan City High School defeated Division 1 Destrehan 3-1 (25-9, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22) at Morgan City Tuesday.

Morgan City collected 44 kills, 13 aces and 14 solo blocks.

Kennedy Hebert led the squad with 20 kills, four aces, eight digs and two solo blocks. Other top Morgan City contributors were Jolee Nini, 39 assists, one ace and two digs; Sh’diamond Holly, 12 kills, one dig and eight solo blocks; Haylie Crappell, seven kills, three aces and six digs; Allie Vincent, one ace and 18 digs; McKenzi Smith, two aces and 11 digs; Karmen Peterson, five kills and one dig; and Hallie Blanchard, two aces and two digs.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City defeated Destrehan 2-0 (25-14, 25-9).

Mary Vincent and Brynn Stephens led Morgan City. Vincent had 10 assists and three digs, while Stephens recorded two kills, one assist, one ace and six digs. Other top Morgan City contributors were Daysha Tivet, one kill, one ace and eight digs; Peterson, three kills and one ace; and Jamia Francois, four kills.

Morgan City (10-4) will return to action Thursday when it hosts Division 2 Assumption.

CCHS defeats

South Terrebonne

Central Catholic High School defeated Division 2 South Terrebonne 3-1 (25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22) in Bourg Tuesday.

Central Catholic had 52 kills, 43 assists, 90 digs and 18 solo blocks.

Yani Johnson led Central Catholic with 20 kills, six digs and 10 solo blocks. Other top Central Catholic contributors were Taylor Picou, two kills, 20 assists, one ace and 13 digs; Katie Hoffpauir, one kill, 22 assists, two aces and eight digs; Caroline Green, 10 kills and five solo blocks; Quincee Wiggins, one kill and 26 digs; Brooke Lipari, three aces and 12 digs; Sydney Williams, five kills, five digs and two solo blocks; Madison Theriot, seven kills and two digs; and Bailee Lipari, five kills and nine digs.

Central Catholic (9-7) will return to action Thursday when it travels to face Division 2 South Lafourche.

Berwick falls

to Assumption

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell on the road to Division 2 Assumption Tuesday in three games.

Berwick fell by scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-15.

No individual stats were available for Wednesday’s newspaper.

Berwick (7-8) will return to action this weekend when it participates in Northeast’s tournament, which begins Friday and continues Saturday.